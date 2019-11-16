NBA Rumors: Latest News on Aaron Gordon Trade and Carmelo Anthony Debut

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NBA season isn't even a month old, yet the rumor mill is attracting new names with regularity.

Granted, that doesn't always mean certain teams are willing to entertain trade conversations. But that won't stop leaks from happening and front offices subtly expressing their interest in players.

One such name is Aaron Gordon, who's spent his entire NBA career―six seasons―with the Orlando Magic.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring Gordon and his availability. To this point, per the report, the Magic have shown no interest in a trade.

Early on this season, but Orlando finds itself in the No. 8 spot of the Eastern Conference standings. As long as the Magic are threatening for a playoff berth, they will probably not listen to offers for Gordon.

Besides, he still has two seasons left on his contract, per HoopsHype. Gordon has a rare contract that declines in value, dropping from $19.9 million to $18.1 million to $16.4 million. That simultaneously makes him an attractive option to keep and target.

So what might change Orlando's mind?

The Magic have a packed frontcourt, with Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and Al-Farouq Aminu fighting for minutes around Nikola Vucevic. On the perimeter, though, they have Evan Fournier and a few players who aren't definite long-term pieces in D.J. Augustin, Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross.

And with $119 million committed in salary next season, Orlando doesn't have a clear path to upgrade the roster. Gordon, who recently turned 24, would be the most coveted trade candidate.

Again, don't expect a move. The Magic reached the playoffs last year, and the Eastern Conference isn't exactly loaded. They could return to the postseason in 2020. But if the campaign slides the wrong way, Gordon might be a more popular name on the trade block.

Carmelo Anthony, on the other hand, is about to reclaim a spot among the biggest headlines of the day.

The 10-time All-Star recently agreed to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Once a physical is completed, he will ink a non-guaranteed deal for the remainder of the season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Carmelo should join the team during its ongoing six-game road trip. However, he won't play Saturday opposite the San Antonio Spurs and isn't expected to play Monday against the Houston Rockets―his most recent team.

Anthony's long-awaited return is tentatively planned for Tuesday, when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Blazers, per Wojnarowski.

Perhaps the most adequate way to describe this signing is "desperate times call for desperate measures." Portland has limped to a 4-8 record while dealing with injuries to Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins. They are currently the third-worst team in the West.

Given the circumstances, Carmelo is a low-risk addition.

Will he finally accept a complementary role? Anthony's ball-stopping post-up desire isn't going to fly in Portland, and he must atone for mediocre defense and average rebounding with his shooting. Otherwise, he's basically ineffectual.

Carmelo has never been a great three-point shooter, but a 35 percent rate would at least be passable in the Blazers' time of need.

As long as he passes that physical, the Great Carmelo Experiment of 2019 will be official.

