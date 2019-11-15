WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 15

7 of 7

The Miz kicked off Friday's Miz TV segment by introducing Daniel Bryan before recapping the previous week's attack on the bearded babyface by the universal champion, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Miz asked his guest why he thinks Wyatt attacked him. When he was met by the silent treatment, the host suggested Bryan did not know who he is and as a result, The Fiend thinks he is washed up. "I think he wants to be the one to end Daniel Bryan," Miz pontificated.

Bryan retorted, "The reason I was quiet was because Miz TV sucks. Miz TV has always sucked." He then admitted he is not the same Bryan he was 10 years ago. He said one thing is similar: the passion. He said that Miz does not understand the mental instability combined with his passion—but Wyatt does.

Because Wyatt is unstable too.

Before Bryan could go on, Wyatt's Firefly Fun House interrupted. Wyatt said talking about someone else isn't nice and then suggested that Bryan knows why The Fiend attacked. And if he doesn't remember, Wyatt does.

Wyatt said, if Bryan wants a shot at his new favorite toy, all he has to say is one magic word. Bryan refused and said if Wyatt wants to fight, they should fight—but they should do it for the title. Wyatt enthusiastically led the crowd in the YES! chants before the show ended on an awkward note.

Grade

A

Analysis

There was clearly a timing miscue at the end, as Bryan and Miz were left to stand around and improvise, but that was hardly enough to hurt what was a strong bit of work by the performers involved.

Miz is always at his instigating best when he shares the screen with Bryan, and this was no different. It is nice to see WWE Creative consistently bringing up the dislike they have for each other rather than booking them as tag team partners or best friends just because they are both babyfaces.

Bryan claiming mental instability and then saying both he and Wyatt understand each other because they share that bond was a nice touch. With that said, introducing mental instability as a plot device may not be the most politically correct move the writing team has made of late.

It was Wyatt, though, who continues to impress. His performance was perfect as he floated between excessively positive Fun House host and imposing, threatening force. The implication that Wyatt and Bryan's history with each other, which saw Bryan betray The Wyatt Family in 2014, was a nice callback by WWE Creative and one that helps add gravity to the program.