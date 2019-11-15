Gyasi Zardes Scores Twice as USA Tops Canada 4-1 in CONCACAF Nations League

John Raoux/Associated Press

Team USA exacted revenge against Canada in the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League with a 4-1 victory at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Gyasi Zardes was the offensive standout for America with two goals in the win. Jordan Morris and Aaron Long also scored for the U.S.

The Canadians shocked the United States 2-0 in their previous Nations League matchup last month. It marked the first time since 1985 that the team toppled the Americans.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter didn't hold back the criticism of his team following that game.

"Give [Canada] credit, but having said that, the minimum we expect is to match that. We need to compete on every single play in games like that, and that's important," he told reporters. "I don't think it was lack of effort, I don't think it was purposeful, but I wasn't happy with the desire that we displayed."

If there was a lack of effort or desire in October, Team USA put their best foot forward in the rematch. They did that despite having to use a much-changed roster this time around with Christian Pulisic (hip), Zack Steffen (knee) and Michael Bradley (ankle) unavailable due to injuries.

Friday's game was dominated by the U.S. from the start with Morris beating Canada goalie Milan Borjan in the second minute:

Morris couldn't have scripted a better week for himself. The 25-year-old returned to Team USA just five days removed from winning an MLS Cup with the Seattle Sounders. He didn't show any signs of fatigue for the national squad.

Morris wasn't done contributing to the offense after the opening score. He had a beautiful set-up pass on Zardes' goal in the 23rd minute:

The first-half barrage was capped off 11 minutes later when Long put one in the back of the net off of a free kick by Tim Ream.

This was a step in the right direction for Berhalter and the United States with plenty of work still remaining. The U.S. entered Friday with a 1-0-1 record and six points behind Canada in Group A with two games left in group play.

The three-goal win did give America the best goal difference in the group (+8) over Canada (+6). Team USA will need a victory over Cuba in Group A's final match to win and advance to the semifinals.

What's Next?

Team USA will wrap up play in Group A against Cuba on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.