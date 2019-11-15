Seton Hall Men's Basketball Placed on 3 Years Probation over Tampering Charges

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Seton Hall men's basketball program has been hit with sanctions by the NCAA stemming from a tampering case that began in 2016.

Per Tom Canavan of the Associated Press, Seton Hall received three years of probation, lost one scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and will have limited recruiting over the next two seasons.

As part of the sanctions, Seton Hall received a fine of $5,000 fine plus one percent of the annual men's basketball budget. Head coach Kevin Willard is required to attend an NCAA rules seminar next year.

Per Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press, the sanctions stem from former Pirates associate head coach Shaheen Holloway tampering with Taurean Thompson's transfer from Syracuse to Seton Hall in 2017.

Holloway, who was hired as head coach at St. Peter's in April 2018, was suspended for four games, including the first three of the 2019-20 regular season.

Seton Hall announced on Oct. 29 it suspended Willard two games, including the season opener against Wagner on Nov. 5.

The Pirates began this season ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25. They won their first two games before dropping a close 76-73 matchup against No. 3 Michigan State on Thursday.