Pac, Cody, Britt Baker, Lucha Bros Top AEW Rankings for Week of Nov. 15

All Elite Wrestling released its second set to weekly rankings Friday, and the likes of Pac, Britt Baker and The Lucha Brothers are currently next in line for title shots in their respective divisions.

In the men's singles division, Pac leads the way and is followed by Cody, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin:

Baker is No. 1 in the women's singles division with Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Allie rounding out the top five:

The tag team division is arguably most competitive of all with Lucha Bros. leading Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks, Best Friends and Dark Order:

Full Gear changed up the rankings significantly, as Pac replaced Cody at the top in men's singles and Baker overtook Sakura in women's singles, although Pentagon and Fenix did maintain their first-place standing in the tag team ranks.

At Full Gear, Cody fell to Chris Jericho in an AEW Championship match when MJF threw in the towel and turned on Cody. Pac also lost at the event in a singles match against Page, marking his first singles loss in AEW.

Pac got the win back by beating Page on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, though, which means he is presumably the next Jericho's next opponent provided he can remain in the No. 1 position by the time a title match is announced.

On the women's side, Baker beat Bea Priestley on the Full Gear preshow and Sakura fell short in her bid to take the AEW Women's Championship from Riho.

Although Baker already lost a title match against Riho on a previous episode of Dynamite, she is the woman to beat as far as other contenders are concerned. Her spot is far from safe, though, as Shida recently made her Dynamite debut with a big win and Awesome Kong is starting to run roughshod over the women's division.

The Tag Team Championship match at Full Gear saw SCU defend against Lucha Bros. and Private Party. SCU retained by pinning Private Party, which resulted in Private Party falling outside the rankings.

Even in defeat, Lucha Bros. maintained the top spot, which is consistent with the storyline that is currently being built.

During the Tag Team Championship tournament, Lucha Bros. attacked Christopher Daniels. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky went on to win the tourney by beating Lucha Bros. in the finals. Then, after the match at Full Gear, Daniels made his return in full Pentagon garb.

Given the issues between the two teams, it seems likely that at least one more match between SCU and Lucha Bros. is in the offing.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

