Mike Conley Struggles in Memphis Return as Jazz Fall to Ja Morant's Grizzlies

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies won their third straight game by defeating the visiting Utah Jazz 107-106 on Friday at FedEx Forum.

Utah had a chance to win in the closing seconds, but Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill stripped the ball from Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell to seal the victory.

The contest marked Jazz point guard Mike Conley's return to Memphis after he played for the Grizzlies from 2007-19. The Grizz traded Conley to the Jazz in July.

Conley struggled in his return, shooting just 5-of-19 from the field (2-of-8 from three-point range). For Memphis, rookie point guard Ja Morant shined, leading the Grizz with 25 points and eight assists while producing a few highlight-reel plays.

The 5-7 Grizzlies have won four of their last six, while the 8-4 Jazz saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Notable Performances

Utah G Donovan Mitchell: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Utah G Mike Conley: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Utah C Rudy Gobert: 23 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks

Memphis G Ja Morant: 25 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds

Memphis G Dillon Brooks: 20 points

Memphis F Jae Crowder: 11 points, 10 rebounds

Morant Continues Excellent Rookie Season in Upset Win

A couple of simple questions to start: How can a defender even think about stopping this move without fouling?

Or this one?

Morant's behind-the-back layup and end-to-end dunk after yo-yoing the ball between defenders highlighted his tremendous output against a team that entered Friday with the NBA's second-best scoring defense (99.5 points per game).

You wouldn't have known that based on Morant's evening.

Part of the reason for that is the 20-year-old's chemistry with his new teammates, with this pass to a cutting Jae Crowder serving as one example:

Morant's court vision was on full display when he found a seam between two Jazz defenders and tossed the ball to fellow rookie Brandon Clarke for an easy two:

And then sometimes Morant just found it easier to take care of business himself.

The ex-Murray State star has had his share of ups and downs during his rookie year, which is to be expected given that he was handed the keys to a franchise at such a young age.

But Morant is experiencing far more positives lately. He's scored 23 or more points in five of his last seven games and averaged 6.6 assists per night in November. And he's carving out a reputation as one of the game's most exciting players.

On a night on which Memphis celebrated its past by honoring Conley, fans got a glimpse of a bright future with Morant, who may get his own tribute years down the road.

Conley's Struggles Pale in Comparison To Warm Welcome

Conley was greeted with open arms in Memphis, where he spent the first 12 years of his career after the Grizzlies drafted him fourth overall in 2007.

He signed autographs for adoring fans, received a tribute video and acknowledged the cheering FedEx Forum crowd:

The moments were well-deserved for Conley, who posted 14.9 points and 5.7 assists for Memphis and won the NBA's sportsmanship award three times.

But Conley's night did not go as well as his welcome back, as he struggled shooting. Conley started the year just 9-of-44 in his first four games, though he's done far better since, averaging 20.0 points on 46.3 percent shooting in three contests leading into Friday.

The shots didn't fall Friday, however, and the Jazz lost their first game in five tries.

Still, there was a bigger takeaway: The city of Memphis loves Conley, who led the Grit and Grind Grizz for years. Before the game, Tony Jones of The Athletic said Conley "defined Memphis on the court and in the community."

The on-court performance was one to forget, but the organization's salute and fans' reaction to his return will be remembered for a lifetime.

What's Next?

The Grizzlies will play the second of a four-game homestand on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET.

The Jazz will begin a home-and-home set with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 9 p.m. Utah will host first at Vivint Smart Home Arena.