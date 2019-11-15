Celtics Icon Bill Russell Accepts HOF Ring After Not Attending Ceremony in 1975

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 15, 2019

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 28: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics shakes hands with Bill Russell during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

NBA legend Bill Russell revealed Friday that he accepted his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ring 44 years after initially being enshrined:

The ex-Boston Celtics star, who was inducted in 1975, did not attend the ceremony on account of believing that others deserved the honor of being the first black player entered into the Hall.

In his tweet, the 11-time NBA champion referenced Chuck Cooperthe first black player drafted into the NBAand his induction into the Hall last year.

Cooper played six NBA seasons from 1950-1956, four with the Boston Celtics.

Russell joined the C's one year after Cooper's final campaign and led Boston to 11 championships in 13 years, averaging 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds. The big man was a player-coach in his final two seasons, leading Boston to championships both times.

The humble superstar also refused a public ceremony when the Celtics retired his No. 6 in 1972. Per the Associated Press, a banner was raised an hour before Boston's March 12 game against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics eventually held an official number retirement ceremony for Russell in 1999.

