Damian Lillard Believes Carmelo Anthony Can Help Trail Blazers Bounce Back

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said Friday he's hopeful the signing of Carmelo Anthony will provide a spark following the team's 4-8 start to the 2019-20 NBA season.

"I believe he can help us," Lillard told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "Obviously I'd like to see our early-season struggles turn around, and hopefully we can be part of a great bounce back for Melo as well."

