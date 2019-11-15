Damian Lillard Believes Carmelo Anthony Can Help Trail Blazers Bounce Back

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2019

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said Friday he's hopeful the signing of Carmelo Anthony will provide a spark following the team's 4-8 start to the 2019-20 NBA season.

"I believe he can help us," Lillard told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "Obviously I'd like to see our early-season struggles turn around, and hopefully we can be part of a great bounce back for Melo as well."

                 

