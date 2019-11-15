Alvaro Morata, Spain Dominate Malta 7-0 in 2020 Euro Qualifying Match

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spain hammered Malta 7-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.

Alvaro Morata sent the hosts on their way to victory with the opening goal after 23 minutes. The Atletico Madrid striker latched on to a header across goal and tapped home from close range.

Spain doubled their lead four minutes before half-time. Santi Cazorla coolly finished off a neat team move with a clinical strike to net his first international goal for four years.

The hosts then ran riot in the second half to seal an emphatic win. Substitutes Pau Torres and Dani Olmo both grabbed debut goals, while Pablo Sarabia curled a fine effort over the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

Gerard Moreno tapped into an empty net from a Juan Bernat cross to make it 6-0 before Jesus Navas rifled home the seventh late on to seal victory in style.

Spain boss Robert Moreno made six changes to his starting XI with qualification already assured. Cazorla, Sarabia and Morata returned to the line-up while Sergio Ramos won his 169th Spain cap:

The hosts dominated the game from the kick-off and went close to an opener on 16 minutes. Sarabia and Thiago combined to set up Bernat, but his header lacked the power to trouble goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

Spain did not have to wait too much longer for the opening goal as Morata broke the deadlock midway through the first half. The Atletico Madrid striker finished from close range after Moreno had flicked on a corner:

Ramos almost doubled Spain's lead within minutes of the restart with a header that was cleared off the line by Bonella, while Moreno did get the ball in the back of the net but was denied by the offside flag.

Spain had to wait until the 41st minute to grab their second of the night. Moreno laid the ball off to Cazorla to beat his defender and squeeze a shot just inside the post from the edge of the penalty area:

Moreno then spurned a fine chance to make it 3-0 just before half-time. Sarabia crossed for the Villarreal striker at the far post, but he could only fire wide when well-placed

Spain turned on the style after the break as they cruised to victory. Torres scored a debut goal just minutes after replacing Ramos. The Villarreal defender chested home from close range on 62 minutes.

The hosts did not have to wait long for their fourth. Sarabia grabbed the goal his performance merited with a fine finish into the top corner a minute later.

Olmo also grabbed a debut goal within minutes of arriving as a replacement for Morata. Thiago slotted the ball through to the Dinamo Zagreb midfielder to round Bonello and finish from a tight angle:

Moreno tapped home Spain's sixth of the night from Bernat's cross to crown a fine evening for the Villarreal striker who also ended up with three assists.

There was still time for more goals from a rampant Spain team. Thiago played a short corner to Jesus, who was lurking just outside the box, and his shot flew past the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Paco Alcacer and Sarabia had further chances to score in the closing minutes as Spain secured top spot in Group F with a game to spare.

What's Next?

Spain complete their qualifying campaign on Monday against Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, while Malta play their final fixture against Norway in Ta'Qali.