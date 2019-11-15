AEW Full Gear PPV Buys, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin at TLC, WWE Release Rumors

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reported PPV Buy Rate for AEW Full Gear

Last weekend's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is reportedly expected to perform similarly to All Out in terms of pay-per-view buys.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri), Full Gear did around 100,000 buys or slightly fewer. All Out also did 100,000 buys in August, while Double or Nothing finished with 110,000 buys in May.

Full Gear was headlined by a pair of big-time matches in Chris Jericho against Cody for the AEW World Championship and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an unsanctioned match.

Jericho beat Cody to retain the title when MJF threw in the towel, and MJF later hit Cody with a low blow to cement his heel turn.

Moxley and Omega engaged in one of the wildest hardcore brawls in recent memory, featuring barbed wire, glass and weapons galore. Moxley won the match when he hit Omega with a DDT onto the exposed wood under the ring canvas.

Other key matches on the card were The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz, "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Pac, AEW Women's champion Riho vs. Emi Sakura and AEW Tag Team champions SCU vs. The Lucha Brothers and Private Party.

Reigns vs. Corbin Dog Collar Match Reportedly Discussed for TLC

Roman Reigns is in the midst of a feud with King Baron Corbin, and it could reportedly lead to a unique match at WWE TLC next month.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE is considering doing Reigns vs. Corbin in a Dog Collar match. The Target Center in Minneapolis, which is hosting TLC, is currently advertising Reigns vs. Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, although that is subject to change.

A Dog Collar match is a rarity in wrestling, but it would seemingly fit with the Reigns vs. Corbin feud. Last week on SmackDown, Corbin cut a promo in which he mocked Reigns' "Big Dog" nickname by putting a whimpering cartoon dog on the big screen and telling fans they would have to scrape Reigns' "excrement" from the ring after their match.

Corbin beat Reigns on SmackDown with help from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and at Survivor Series, Reigns and Corbin will be forced to co-exist on Team SmackDown in the five-on-five-on-five elimination match.

A Dog Collar match features two wrestlers attached to each other by a chain, which is linked to collars around each competitor's neck. It is similar to a bull-rope match in that neither Superstar can run from the other.

The most famous Dog Collar match in wrestling history was likely "Rowdy" Roddy Piper against Greg "The Hammer" Valentine at NWA Starrcade 1983. Piper won the match, which was brutal and hard-hitting in nature.

It is unclear how that type of stipulation could play in this era of wrestling, but since both Reigns and Corbin are physical performers, they could potentially make it work.

WWE's Philosophy on Releases Reportedly Changing

WWE is reportedly reconsidering its previously reported stance on granting releases to performers who request them.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), WWE has been against granting releases to wrestlers in an effort to prevent them from signing with AEW or other companies, but they may now be open to it for performers who are either not expected to sign with AEW or not likely to make a significant impact if they do.

Earlier this week, Sin Cara requested his release from WWE. Luke Harper and Mike Kanellis are other talents who have publicly requested their release from WWE in recent months, but both are still with the company.

Sin Cara had been appearing on Raw in an enhancement role by losing to Andrade and Drew McIntyre, but he hasn't been a major part of WWE programming in quite some time.

If WWE does release Sin Cara, it is difficult to envision him making a big splash in AEW since there is some quality talent already on the roster that has struggled to get consistent television time on Dynamite thus far.

WWE is within its right to keep contracted talent until their deals are up, but if it decides to do so with Sin Cara, Meltzer noted he may be in the fold for three more years since he recently signed an extension with WWE.

