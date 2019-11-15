5-Star Kentucky PG Commit Devin Askew Reclassifies to 2020 Recruiting Class

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Guard Devin Askew signed his University of Kentucky letter of intent to complete his reclassification to make him a member of the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported the update Friday.

Askew is a 5-star prospect and was rated as the No. 10 overall player in the 2021 class before Friday's switch to next year's group, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also the top recruit from the state of California for 2021.

The Mater Dei High School standout committed to UK in October and told Jason Jordan of USA Today he liked what he witnessed from Wildcats head coach John Calipari.

"Coach Calipari doesn't care who you are or where you're ranked," Askew said. "I had a vision of him being like that, but to see it was different. I love that. If you don't want a coach like that then you're not playing the right sport. I don't want someone telling me how great I am all the time. I want to be pushed."

Kentucky already had the third-ranked recruiting class for 2020 with commitments from 5-stars Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston as well as 4-stars Lance Ware and Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Askew will give the Wildcats five players ranked inside the top 50 next year, once again highlighting the recruiting dominance of Calipari.

His commitment is a nice mood-changing moment for Kentucky after its stunning upset loss to Evansville on Tuesday night, which will surely drop UK from No. 1 in the AP rankings next week.

The Wildcats are still one of college basketball's top national championship contenders this season and, based on the recruiting class, should remain in that category next year.