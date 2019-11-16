Luxembourg vs. Portugal: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Portugal can qualify for UEFA Euro 2020 if they beat Luxembourg on Sunday.

The defending champions will finish second in Group B with victory but will also progress if third-place Serbia fail to beat group winners Ukraine in their final game.

Luxembourg head into the match on a run of six straight defeats, including a 3-0 loss in Portugal when the two sides met in October.

Date: Sunday, 17 November

Time: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), TUDN USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Odds (via Oddschecker): Luxembourg 28-1, Draw 17-2, Portugal 1-12

Match Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo goes into Sunday's contest on the back of scoring his ninth international hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Lithuania on Thursday:

The Portugal captain has scored 98 times for his country and could become only the second man in history to reach 100 international goals:

Ronaldo is on a strong run of form for his country, racking up nine goals in his past five appearances for Fernando Santos' side.

The Portugal captain has shown no signs of the knee injury that led to his substitutions early in Juventus' past two games, and Santos has no doubts over his form and fitness.

"Cristiano's fine," he said, per Football Italia. "The pitch can talk more than anything else. I had no doubt that during my Press conference, someone would ask me about his condition. I personally had no doubts, it was the others who did."

Portugal are without some key players because of injury such as Nelson Semedo, William Carvalho and Joao Felix and may continue with Goncalo Paciencia in attack. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward scored his first international goal on Thursday and also picked up an assist in the game to strengthen his case for another start against Luxembourg.

The European champions will be expected to win the game comfortably and secure their place in next summer's finals. The hosts' most recent victory was a 2-1 win over Lithuania in March, and they have lost seven of their nine matches since.