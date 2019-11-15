Fantasy Booking Kofi Kingston, New Day Back to Main Event Scene on WWE SmackDownNovember 15, 2019
Fantasy Booking Kofi Kingston, New Day Back to Main Event Scene on WWE SmackDown
The New Day are in an interesting place in the WWE landscape right now.
The momentum from Kofi Kingston's run with the WWE Championship is long gone, and to make matters worse, Xavier Woods is now on the shelf with a serious injury.
That's left the group looking more vulnerable than ever before.
But there is time, and opportunity, to turn things around. Here's a look at how The New Day can work their way back to the main event scene on SmackDown over the next six months.
Tag Team Struggles for Big E and Kofi
Kofi Kingston and Big E may well be tag champions right now, but things should turn for them after dropping the belts.
Have the duo lose the SmackDown Tag Team Championships as the year reaches its end, and without Xavier Woods by their side, they begin to struggle to gain any sort of footing in the blue brand's tag division.
Time and time again they come up short, and tension begins to grow after each defeat.
That leads to a potentially decisive angle as 2020 begins.
Tensions and a Potential Heel Turn for Big E
As the losses rack up for The New Day in the tag division, emotions start to run high.
Ever since they appeared as a stable, the trio has looked fairly solid, with little hint of anyone turning on the other two guys.
But to give them a fresh dynamic and give the group a spark at the start of 2020, have Big E begin to question whether he'd be better off without Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
E has always looked like someone who could break out and be a star in his own right, and WWE should play off that potential and have him question whether he's taken The New Day as far as he can.
He can even be involved in a showdown with Kingston after a match in the ring, with a heel turn seriously teased.
But just as The New Day look done as a group, the return of Woods changes things.
Xavier Woods' Return Unites the Stable and Creates Momentum
Xavier Woods has always felt like the guy who has kept The New Day together through thick and thin.
WWE should use that character profile to its potential when Woods is ready to return from injury. Woods doesn't have to be ready to compete in-ring to make his return on TV, either.
Have him show up in February or March when tensions between Big E and Kofi Kingston are at their height. He can plead with E to stick with The New Day and try and bring the spark out of Kofi that was the catalyst for his run to WrestleMania earlier this year.
Restored as a trio, The New Day go on a tear. Kingston and E repair their relationship and start winning tag matches again.
They could even have another run with the tag titles before their WrestleMania momentum really kicks into gear.
The Final Step
The New Day have always had each others' backs.
And that should be proved on the road to WrestleMania in 2020. Having been at their lowest ebb and on the verge of a break-up, the return of Xavier Woods and their in-ring results improving sees them charge up the card again.
And this time, instead of Kofi Kingston being the guy that gets the Mania push, it's Big E.
Kingston and Woods are humble enough to accept during a segment on SmackDown that E is the guy who could branch out on his own and be a star. So to reward that loyalty, they're keen to back him in a title match against...Bray Wyatt.
The Fiend will have been holding the universal championship for months by this stage and looking pretty unbeatable in a one-on-one match.
But with Woods and Kingston in his corner, Big E has an advantage, and one The New Day can exploit to get the upper hand on the champion.
E goes on a Kofi-like streak of results to make him feel like a credible threat, and their darkest moments make them even stronger as a trio.
Would Big E go all the way and win the title? Perhaps. Because he wouldn't look out of place with a major singles title over his shoulder, would he?