Fantasy Booking Kofi Kingston, New Day Back to Main Event Scene on WWE SmackDown

Credit: WWE.com

The New Day are in an interesting place in the WWE landscape right now.

The momentum from Kofi Kingston's run with the WWE Championship is long gone, and to make matters worse, Xavier Woods is now on the shelf with a serious injury.

That's left the group looking more vulnerable than ever before.

But there is time, and opportunity, to turn things around. Here's a look at how The New Day can work their way back to the main event scene on SmackDown over the next six months.