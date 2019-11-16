Kosovo vs. England: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Robin Jones/Getty Images

England complete their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Sunday against Kosovo at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina.

The Three Lions have already secured qualification to the tournament but will want to finish on a high and book their place as one of the top seeds for next summer's finals.

Kosovo have enjoyed a lively campaign, including a 5-3 defeat to England in September, but their qualification dreams ended on Thursday with a 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic.

Date: Sunday, 17 November

Time: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

TV: ITV (UK), TUDN USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds (via Oddschecker): Kosovo 5-1, Draw 15-4, England 4-9

Match Preview

Raheem Sterling will return to the England starting XI after being dropped from the squad following a clash with Joe Gomez ahead of the 7-0 win over Moldova:

Manager Gareth Southgate said he "will make some changes" for the game but is aware his team may still need a point to confirm their place as one of the top seeds, per Telegraph.

The six group winners that finish with the most points will be seeded. If teams are level on points at the end of qualifying, then goal difference will be used as a tiebreaker.

England head into the match on a roll after putting seven past Moldova on Thursday. Captain Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick and may be given the chance to add to his impressive international tally:

Southgate will want to see an improved defensive performance from his team on Sunday. His back line looked shaky on Thursday and came in for criticism after conceding three when they played Kosovo in September:

Kosovo will be without in-form striker Vedat Muriqi because of injury. The Fenerbahce star has four goals in six qualifiers and netted a penalty against England in the 5-3 defeat. Yet they should not lack support against England. Here's a glimpse at what matchday in Pristina looks like:

The hosts' only defeats in qualifying have come away from home against England and Czech Republic, and Southgate will know his team can't afford to be complacent if they are to come away with the win.