Jeremy Lin's Dominance Continues as Beijing Ducks Beat Jiangsu Dragons

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Beijing Ducks guard Jeremy Lin scored 26 points in a 100-91 victory over the Jiangsu Dragons on Friday.

Entering the showdown with the Dragons, Lin had averaged 26.0 points on 44.6 percent shooting through his first five appearances in the CBA. That strong performance powered the Ducks to a 4-1 start.

It was more of the same Friday.

According to CBA Live, the 31-year-old Lin piled up 26 points against Jiangsu, going 13-of-17 from the free-throw line. He also added four assists and three rebounds.

Lin—who signed with Beijing in August as he remained a free agent in the NBA—has now scored 24-plus points in all six contests this season.

He scored a season-high 28 against the Shenzhen Leopards on Wednesday, though it was not enough to help his team pull out the victory. The Leopards snapped the Ducks' four-game winning streak with a 109-104 result.

The Ducks will be back in action Wednesday against Beikong.