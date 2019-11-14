Quincy Enunwa Rips Jets for 'Excessive' Fines After Taking Wife to Lunch

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa showed his unhappiness with the team after picking up a fine of $27,900 for missed treatment.

He displayed his disappointment on Twitter (warning: contains profanity):

Enunwa later explained that he missed the two days due to an emergency at his house and to take his wife, who is a veteran, out for a Veteran's Day lunch.

The 27-year-old is out for the season on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in Week 1. He also missed the 2017 season due to a neck injury and only has 12 total games played since the end of the 2016 season.

"The biggest reason it hurts is that I'm on IR for the second time in my career and the doctor told me I have a 50/50 chance of coming back to play," Enunwa said. "I shouldn't even HAVE to be in that building being reminded everyday of what I can't do."

It appears the Jets and head coach Adam Gase don't have much sympathy for the veteran player.

Meanwhile, receivers complaining about fines on social media has become a bit of trend this season. Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson each complained about their fines from the league on Instagram, while Antonio Brown complained about a team fine before being released by the Oakland Raiders.