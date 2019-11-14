Report: Montae Nicholson Cooperating in Death Investigation of 21-Year-Old Woman

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is cooperating with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in the investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman who died in an emergency room in Virginia on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.

Multiple sources told TMZ Nicholson is one of two men who brought the "unconscious and unresponsive" woman to the emergency room before immediately leaving the area. She was later pronounced dead from what is believed to be a drug overdose.

Nicholson has not been charged with a crime but he will likely be interviewed by the police as part of the investigation.

"We've been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one," the Redskins said in a statement. "Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter."

The 23-year-old did not practice Thursday, per Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan. Per TMZ, his absence was related to the investigation and not an injury.

The 2017 fourth-round draft pick started the first seven games of the year for Washington but missed the last two games due to an ankle injury. He currently has 35 tackles with two interceptions and a fumble recovery on the season.