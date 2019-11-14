Kristaps Porzingis' MSG Return Spoiled as Marcus Morris Lifts Knicks over Mavs

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks may be terrible, but they know how to beat their former All-Star.

New York improved to just 3-9 overall but 2-0 against the Dallas Mavericks this season with a 106-103 victory Thursday at Madison Square Garden. It was Kristaps Porzingis' first game back at MSG since the Knicks traded him, but Marcus Morris Sr. ensured he wouldn't leave with a win thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer with 13.2 seconds remaining.

As for the Mavericks, they are 6-5 on the campaign but have now lost two in a row after Seth Curry missed a potential tying three in the final two seconds.

Notable Player Stats

NYK F Marcus Morris: 20 points and five rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting from deep

NYK F Julius Randle: 17 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-18 shooting

NYK C Mitchell Robinson: 16 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting

DAL G Luka Doncic: 33 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals on 10-of-23 shooting

DAL F Kristaps Porzingis: 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks on 7-of-17 shooting

Porzingis Shines Bright, But Knicks Shine Brighter

There was one storyline entering Thursday's game: the return of Porzingis.

The big man was supposed to be the franchise cornerstone in New York after it selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, and he quickly looked the part as a 2017-18 All-Star who could extend his game beyond the arc as a matchup problem and still compete inside.

However, a torn ACL cost him the 2018-19 campaign, and the Knicks eventually traded him to Dallas during his recovery period.

He expected a negative reaction coming in, as he told Malika Andrews of ESPN: "Social media is mostly negative. We will see. It is going to be a lot of emotion, that is for sure. I am excited to play. Playing at the Garden is always fun. It is going to be weird at the same time."

The Madison Square Garden crowd brought the noise, loudly booing when he was introduced and when he touched the ball before exploding when Frank Ntilikina blocked him at the rim. Young building block Mitchell Robinson also played with what appeared to be additional motivation, flashing to the rim for lobs, battling for boards and using his athleticism to challenge shots.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

For extended stretches, Porzingis still showed his old team what it's missing, notching a double-double, swatting shots and helping keep additional defenders off Luka Doncic with his presence, but New York ultimately had more firepower.

The Knicks drained 13 three-pointers—none bigger than Morris'—and didn't back down when Doncic went on an individual run in the second half. They spread the scoring around with five players in double figures, played with as much energy as they have all season and proved they are more than just RJ Barrett and Co.

They likely won't go anywhere besides the lottery in 2019-20, but they'll always have the season sweep of Porzingis.

Even in Defeat, Luka Displays His Brilliance

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

The beauty of Madison Square Garden is it seems to breed basketball moments even when the Knicks are bad.

Doncic had one of those moments on his way to a triple-double.

He sliced through New York's defense, unleashed a behind-the-back pass and caught fire in the third quarter with his team trailing 77-70. He finished an and-one, busted out a floater, blocked Dennis Smith Jr., made a three-pointer on three straight possessions and helped Dallas tie the game by the fourth.

The 20-year-old was in full control, dazzling with his shooting and calmly finding the open man whenever the Knicks sent doubles his way.

While his team fell short, it was a memorable showing.

What's Next?

Both teams are at home Saturday. The Mavericks face the Toronto Raptors, while the Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets.