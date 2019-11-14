Roman Reigns Comments on Seth Rollins Facing Criticism from WWE Fans

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Roman Reigns is no stranger to divisive reactions from WWE fans, so he knows what it's like to be in Seth Rollins' shoes as The Architect experiences an increasingly negative reception during events.

During an appearance on WWE's After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves (h/t Wrestling Inc's Ross Kelly), Reigns said he and Rollins haven't crossed paths too much since they're on separate shows but that they remain in contact. He suggested that "it's just a matter of riding it out":

"This is a situation where sometimes it's, 'What have you done for me lately?' You just have to go out the next night and kill it and continue to kill it. That's all that matters—just bust your ass and work hard. The cream always rises to the top and that's something Cena told me a long time ago. Don't go out there and stink it up. Have a good match and at the end of the day our fans are passionate but they have respect for what we do...

"Seth is a pro wrestling guy and he's never going to go anywhere. He's always had the dream of WWE and a little bit of a roller coaster isn't gonna scare him away."

One could argue Rollins' in-ring work isn't the issue at the moment with his biggest critics, who have instead taken issue with things he has said away from the ring.

Upon letting his WWE contract expire and signing with All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley opened up about the frustration that led him to leaving the company. Rollins took umbrage with Moxley's interview and said his onetime colleague "took his ball and he went home."

Some thought that comment was an unnecessary dig at Moxley, who had fulfilled his commitments to WWE before moving on.

Rollins also got into a brief Twitter feud with New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay. He subsequently apologized for dismissing Ospreay's credentials:

The universal champion also didn't endear himself when he called AEW "the minor leagues" during an event with fans in October.

Rollins is largely blameless, though, for the poorly received main event of Hell in a Cell, which had fans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, chanting for refunds. He was largely collateral damage as the WWE Universe was hopeful of seeing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt win.

Reigns is correct in that WWE fans are often fickle and can change their opinions of wrestlers on a whim. But the general tide toward Rollins is unlikely to cease anytime soon.