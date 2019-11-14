Flames' TJ Brodie Alert, Responsive After Collapsing, Convulsing on Ice

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie collapsed and appeared to have a seizure on the ice during the team's practice on Thursday, according to Jermain Franklin of TSN:

According to the team, he has been hospitalized and is "alert and responsive" following the episode:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.