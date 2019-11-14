Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thought About Joining 2020 Presidential Race

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban won't be throwing his hat into the ring as a presidential candidate in 2020.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cuban noted he would have moved into politics for next year's race, but "my family voted it down."

Earlier this year, he left open the possibility of running for president as an independent during an appearance on CNBC's Halftime Report with Scott Wapner.

"We'll see what happens. It would take the perfect storm for me to do it," the billionaire entrepreneur said. "There's some things that could open the door, but I'm not projecting or predicting it right now."

This isn't the first time the Mavs owner has talked about a career in politics. He said on the Next/Market Podcast (h/t Vox.com's Dawn Chmielewski) in the summer of 2016 that he had been approached about running against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as a third-party candidate, but it was "too late" at that point.

He did say he would've considered a spot as the vice-presidential candidate for either Trump or Clinton had he been asked.

Since nothing has come of Cuban's political aspirations over the past four years, he will continue to march on as the owner of an NBA team.

It's a good time to be part of the Mavericks organization. They are off to a 6-4 start on the strength of Luka Doncic's emergence as an MVP candidate with 28.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.