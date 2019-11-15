Panama vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico can book their semi-final spot in the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League on Friday with a good result against Panama in Group B.

El Tri lead the group with two wins from two matches and sit three points ahead of Panama and Bermuda. They hold a match in hand on both teams and will play each in the final two matches of the group stage.

Univision will provide full coverage of the match, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET.

El Tri beat Panama 3-1 in their first meeting of the group stages. Here are the highlights of that match:

Mexico will have two chances to book their semi-final spot and need just a single point against either Panama or Bermuda. Those two teams can only finish on a maximum of six points with a win against El Tri.

The trip to Panama City should be the bigger challenge. Los Canaleros qualified for the 2018 World Cup and have a strong team, headed by the experienced Roman Torres and Adolfo Machado.

Their defence is usually their strength, but Mexico easily bagged three goals in their first meeting, and Bermuda came away with a 2-0 win on their visit to the Estadio Rommel Fernandez.

El Tri are favourites for this match, even if their squad isn't at full strength, per ESN FC's Tom Marshall:

The likes of Javier Hernandez and Hirving Lozano did not join up with their international team-mates, but there is still a lot of talent in the squad. Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers is expected to lead the attack, while L.A. Galaxy's Uriel Antuna and Jose Juan Macias of Leon are also likely to help out in front of goal.

The 20-year-old Macias is arguably the biggest talent in Mexico right now and scored in the first meeting between these two teams. Both he and Antuna were on target in the 5-1 win over Panama as well.

Prediction: Panama 0-2 Mexico