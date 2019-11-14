Carmelo Anthony Says He Isn't Talking to Lakers, Clippers; Open to Knicks Return

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony is so confident he'll return to the NBA this season he issued a guarantee, telling TMZ Sports there's a "2,000 percent" chance he's back on the floor at some point.

"We're figuring it out," Anthony said from Los Angeles, though he said he is not currently in negotiations with either the Lakers and Clippers.

The 10-time All-Star said he's "open" to any NBA chance that comes his way, including a return to the New York Knicks. Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-17 before a falling out with then-president Phil Jackson led to a trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I want to play and I want to go and win a championship, but I also want to play. I want to get back out there on the court. I miss the game. I was away from the game for damn near a whole season. I got the opportunity to step back and grow as a person, and I deserve another shot," Anthony said on ESPN's First Take in August.

Anthony hasn't played in an NBA game since he was sent home 10 games into the 2018-19 season by the Houston Rockets. The Rockets unsuccessfully attempted to trade him to an interested party, eventually handing him to the Chicago Bulls as part of a salary dump. The Bulls subsequently waived him, and Anthony has gone unsigned since.

While few would argue that Carmelo isn't among the best 450 basketball players in the world, his star power and declining skills make for a difficult mix. He was borderline unplayable on defense in Houston, and his declining shooting splits made it so he was a net negative on the court. With teams desiring an ability to switch on defense more than ever, Anthony's slow feet have a tendency to put his teammates in a bind.

Couple that with Anthony's own expectations to not only be on a roster but also receive playing time, the number of potential suitors dwindles rapidly.