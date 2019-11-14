Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Liverpool Won't Sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Zlatan Ibrahimovic's recent spell at Manchester United has put the club off pursuing him.

Ibrahimovic will be a free agent at the end of the year when his Los Angeles Galaxy contract expires.

Klopp told Sportbladet (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"If he had not played for Manchester United before, then we might have considered him.

"No, but I'm not even sure he wanted to play here. We're a pretty intense team.

"With that said, I couldn't have had more respect for Zlatan. I love his whole career, love his efforts, love his confidence.

"While it may not always be right, it is entertaining anyway. He's a fantastic character and I really hope he doesn't stop playing football. The world will miss him too much."

Ibrahimovic contributed 29 goals and 10 assists in 53 matches for United after signing for them as a free agent in 2016.

He moved to Major League Soccer early in 2018 after recovering from a serious knee injury that cut short his first season at Old Trafford.

The Swede posted a parting message thanking the Galaxy in his own inimitable style:

Despite his advancing years, the 38-year-old remains a prolific goalscorer. Ibrahimovic will leave the club having scored 53 goals in 58 games.

Galaxy shared a compilation of his efforts on Twitter:

Squawka's Jake Entwistle lauded the athleticism he continues to show in spite of his age:

However, as Klopp noted, Liverpool are an intense side. The Reds are typically at their best when attacking and pressing high up the pitch at full throttle—not even Manchester City can contain them at that level, as they showed in their 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic might not have particularly suited that style even when he was younger, but at his age he would only slow their play down in the final third, even if he is still deadly in the box.