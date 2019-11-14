MJF Explains Cody Betrayal, Jon Moxley's New Opponent and More AEW Fallout

3 of 4

The biggest moment of Dynamite, of course, was MJF with a mic in his hands.

Talk about something we might be saying for a long, long time.

MJF betrayed Cody during his mentor's title match at Full Gear, throwing in the white towel late in the match, ending Cody's chance to ever challenge for the company's top title again before delivering a low blow for good measure.

The reasoning? MJF says Cody exploited him and doesn't like fans. That's keeping it much, much simpler than the full promo itself, but reading about it simply can't do it justice. MJF was excellent, angry and called himself the face of AEW while standing in the ring with its top champion.

To top it all off, MJF and Chris Jericho had some hilarious interactions while teasing MJF joining The Inner Circle. We all knew that wasn't happening, but it was brilliant in its execution.

And after all that, a banged-up Cody appeared, looking for a fight, and promptly got the tar kicked out of him thanks to a debuting Wardlow. This wasn't exactly widely anticipated, but Wardlow looked impressive, and it doesn't hurt to have some more juice in this feud, which figures to go for a long time. The MJF-Jericho dances from here on out should be great in their own right, and AEW's top storyline is simply must-see material.