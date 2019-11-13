Patriots Rumors: Scout to Attend Colin Kaepernick's Workout for NFL Teams

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will be among the teams that are expected to send a scout to Colin Kaepernick's scheduled workout in Atlanta on Saturday, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that all 32 NFL teams were invited to attend the workout, with Kaepernick expected to participate in both on-the-field work and an interview.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

