Jordan Myles Announces He 'F--king Quit' WWE in Profane Twitter Video

Credit: WWE.com

Jordan Myles announced Wednesday he quit his job with WWE.

In a video he posted to Twitter (h/t SEScoops' Ian Carey), Myles said he no longer wanted to work for the company (warning: video contains profanity):

"As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit f--king WWE. I am no longer employed. I refuse to work for racist...I f--king quit. F--k them! I hate that f--king company and everything they f--king stand for. All they ever did was hold our people back. I do this s--t for the culture, I don't need anyone's f--king permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don't ever call me by that slave name, call me ACH and don't forget the super b---h. I quit, f--k you!"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

