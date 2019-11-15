USA vs. Canada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The United States Men's National Team will have the chance to gain revenge over Canada when the two sides meet in the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday.

The last clash between the teams was a historic one, with Canada's victory in October the team's first in 34 years over the United States. It was also their third win in succession in the competition, having earned back-to-back wins over Cuba previously.

At the Exploria Stadium in Orlando the USMNT will be hoping to eradicate some memories of last month's shock loss in Toronto. However, with form inconsistent since Gregg Berhalter took over, the visitors will be confident of making it back-to-back successes.

Date: Friday, November 15

Time: 7 p.m. (ET), 12 p.m. (GMT)

TV Info: ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: floFC, Univision NOW and fuboTV (U.S)

Odds

USMNT win (-190)

Draw (+280)

Canada win (+425)

Odds courtesy of Sports Betting Dime.

Preview

Although there was a lot of focus on the poor performance of the USMNT when the two teams met last month, the win for Canada was indicative of the progress being made by the team.

Here are the highlights from that memorable night for the side at BMO Field:

John Herdman's team are making encouraging strides. Not only have they won their three matches in the Nations League, they are now into a top-six spot in the CONCACAF rankings. If they remain there, they will be in the Hexagonal for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying.

They need to ensure they are in that position in June 2020 to make it into that qualifying competition, and ahead of this fixture the manager has stressed the importance of form until that date:

Based on the way they've played recently, they will fancy their chances of holding off the likes of El Salvador, Curacao and Panama behind them.

Although there are still deficiencies in the team, Canada are incisive when they click in attack, with the 19-year-old duo of Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies getting supporters excited.

The latter has already showed what he can do for Canada—he has five goals in 16 appearances—and is beginning to make waves in the Bundesliga too.

Per Stu Holden of Fox Soccer, Davies was a dominant presence for Bayern Munich at left-back in the 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund recently:

While the mood is positive around the Canadian camp, there is uncertainty surrounding the USMNT. As such, the pressure will be on them in Florida on Friday.

Berhalter received a lot of criticism for the nature of the team's display last month, and he will be desperate for a response from his players. The task will be made all the more difficult by the absence of star man Christian Pulisic, though.

While the Chelsea man wasn't in the best form before the previous international break, he's improved markedly since:

With Pulisic missing, not to mention veteran midfielder Michael Bradley, the likes of Josh Sargent and Jordan Morris will be expected to provide the spark in attack for the States.

With neither team especially secure at the back, expect the two to share a few goals in an entertaining and even encounter.

Prediction: USMNT 2-2 Canada