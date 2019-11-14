Most Intriguing Storylines to Track in Final Build to WWE Survivor Series 2019

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Already one of the most eagerly anticipated shows on the calendar, Survivor Series has an extra edge to it this year.

Instead of the traditional Raw vs. SmackDown dynamic, NXT is also in the mix in 2019, giving fans plenty of reasons to watch the show on November 24. With that in mind, there are plenty of storylines worth tracking as Survivor Series approaches too.

A stacked card, the involvement of all of WWE's top talent and the bragging rights for brand supremacy make this year's Survivor Series one fans cannot afford to miss.

Here's a look at the best storylines to keep an eye on as the show approaches.