Most Intriguing Storylines to Track in Final Build to WWE Survivor Series 2019

Most Intriguing Storylines to Track in Final Build to WWE Survivor Series 2019November 14, 2019
Already one of the most eagerly anticipated shows on the calendar, Survivor Series has an extra edge to it this year.
Instead of the traditional Raw vs. SmackDown dynamic, NXT is also in the mix in 2019, giving fans plenty of reasons to watch the show on November 24. With that in mind, there are plenty of storylines worth tracking as Survivor Series approaches too.
A stacked card, the involvement of all of WWE's top talent and the bragging rights for brand supremacy make this year's Survivor Series one fans cannot afford to miss.
Here's a look at the best storylines to keep an eye on as the show approaches.
Seth Rollins' Inferiority Complex
Seth Rollins has been a fascinating guy to keep an eye on recently.
Deservedly beaten by The Fiend at Crown Jewel, Rollins has been in desperate need of new direction and freshness as the end of 2019 approaches.
And with NXT threatening to take over the entirety of WWE, Rollins is looking like he is feeling the heat more than most. On Monday, he insisted to the crowd he was the "best wrestler in the world" and demanded to take on the UK's best.
Even in selecting Team Raw for the Survivor Series match involving SmackDown and NXT's male wrestlers, Rollins has been doing things you wouldn't associate with him. Selecting heels? Risking the dynamics of the team just to get the win? That's the sign of a guy who is desperate to prove something.
Maybe that will manifest at Survivor Series in the form of a shock turn or even an act of betrayal as Rollins' desire to show he is still WWE's most enthralling performer boils over.
Will Cain Velasquez Help Rey Mysterio to the Title?
Not many people would have had Rey Mysterio down as one of Brock Lesnar's first challengers for the WWE Championship.
In a match that feels more suited to 2004 than 2019, Lesnar and Mysterio will battle for the company's biggest prize at Survivor Series. But surprisingly, Mysterio has been impressive.
There is a simple storyline being played out smartly. Mysterio's son was attacked by The Beast, and after Cain Velasquez couldn't get the job done at Crown Jewel, Mysterio has stepped up and taken to attacking Lesnar whenever and wherever he can.
Rey has looked a credible threat, but it's not hard to wonder whether Velasquez will be used throughout this storyline to make him feel even more legit as a contender to Brock's title.
If he is, then this rivalry could lead to one of the biggest surprises of Survivor Series.
The Secondary Title Tussle
It's safe to say that with so much going on promoting a show involving WWE's three brands, some bouts are going to be forgotten about.
And that's exactly how the match involving all three of WWE's secondary titleholders feels. But it has the potential to steal the show.
Not a great deal has been done to get fans invested in the bout between Roderick Strong, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, but it shouldn't be difficult to get excited about. Any showdown between Styles and Nakamura is worth watching, and when you throw someone of Strong's ability into the mix, sparks will fly.
There's also the potential for unparalleled chaos. Will the Undisputed Era help Strong? Will the O.C. be in Styles' corner? What about Sami Zayn, Nakamura's ally, looking for retribution after being attacked by NXT's roster?
This storyline is one well worth tracking as Survivor Series approaches.
Is NXT Becoming the Top Brand in WWE?
Once the developmental breeding ground for Raw and SmackDown, the addition of NXT to the Survivor Series card shows WWE is serious about its status as a credible third main-roster brand.
And given the show's start to life on USA, NXT already looks like it could dominate the WWE landscape for years to come.
What happens at Survivor Series will show just how serious the company is, however. If the black and yellow brand cleans the board at the show, it would not only send a strong message out about its legitimacy but make NXT the must-see show every week.
With stars like Adam Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and Shayna Baszler, there's so much to get invested in.
And if Triple H has his way at Survivor Series, everyone will know just how dominant NXT can be.