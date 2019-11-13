Dodgers Rumors: LAD Among Several Teams Pursuing Josh Donaldson in Free Agency

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Add the Los Angeles Dodgers to the long list of teams reportedly pursuing Josh Donaldson in free agency.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are considering the 2015 American League MVP if they make a big play in the free-agent market.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, at least six other teams have shown interest in Donaldson, including the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals.

The Dodgers seem more open to making bold moves this offseason coming off a disappointing playoff loss to the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series.

In addition to their interest in Donaldson, MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported last month the Dodgers are expected to go after Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations, said the team doesn't have any strict regulations regarding payroll.

"We just don't have hard-and-fast rules," he said, via Castillo. "We're open to different avenues and different levers of how to get better. And I can't sit here right now and tell you what that means because I don't know."

The Dodgers currently project to have a payroll of $173.4 million in 2020 before any potential additions through trades and free agency this offseason. MLB's luxury-tax threshold is set at $208 million next season and $210 million in 2021.

Donaldson, 33, has until Nov. 14 to accept or decline the $17.8 million qualifying offer he received from the Braves. He would seem likely to decline the one-year tender and hit the open market to pursue multiyear offers.

Playing last season completely healthy for the first time since 2016, Donaldson posted a .259/.379/.521 slash line with 37 homers in 155 games to help Atlanta win the National League East.