Dodgers Rumors: LAD Among Several Teams Pursuing Josh Donaldson in Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 13, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 04: Josh Donaldson #20 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after an RBI single off Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning in game two of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 04, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Add the Los Angeles Dodgers to the long list of teams reportedly pursuing Josh Donaldson in free agency. 

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are considering the 2015 American League MVP if they make a big play in the free-agent market. 

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, at least six other teams have shown interest in Donaldson, including the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals

The Dodgers seem more open to making bold moves this offseason coming off a disappointing playoff loss to the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series. 

In addition to their interest in Donaldson, MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported last month the Dodgers are expected to go after Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. 

Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations, said the team doesn't have any strict regulations regarding payroll. 

"We just don't have hard-and-fast rules," he said, via Castillo. "We're open to different avenues and different levers of how to get better. And I can't sit here right now and tell you what that means because I don't know."

The Dodgers currently project to have a payroll of $173.4 million in 2020 before any potential additions through trades and free agency this offseason. MLB's luxury-tax threshold is set at $208 million next season and $210 million in 2021.

Donaldson, 33, has until Nov. 14 to accept or decline the $17.8 million qualifying offer he received from the Braves. He would seem likely to decline the one-year tender and hit the open market to pursue multiyear offers.

Playing last season completely healthy for the first time since 2016, Donaldson posted a .259/.379/.521 slash line with 37 homers in 155 games to help Atlanta win the National League East. 

Related

    Cubs Retool Requires Drastic Change

    Shop Bryant? Shop Contreras? How does Theo get the Cubs back on track?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cubs Retool Requires Drastic Change

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Free Agency BS Meter 💩

    Deciding whether latest rumors are real or fake news

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Free Agency BS Meter 💩

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Giants Hire Gabe Kapler as New Manager

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giants Hire Gabe Kapler as New Manager

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Shildt Wins NL Manager of Year 🏆

    🙌 Led Cardinals to NLCS 🔥 First NL Central title since 2015 👀 91-71 record (fourth in NL)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Shildt Wins NL Manager of Year 🏆

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report