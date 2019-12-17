Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Pacers Because of Ankle Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis has been ruled out of Tuesday night's matchup with the Indiana Pacers with an ankle injury, the team disclosed.

Davis leads the Lakers by averaging 27.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.5 steals across 26 games. He has seamlessly fit in alongside LeBron James since L.A. acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans this summer.

Davis is one of the NBA's top players when healthy. His career resume includes six All-Star appearances, three first-team All-NBA selections and an All-Defensive first-team nod since getting selected first overall in the 2012 draft.

Injuries have become a key storyline for the 26-year-old, though. While he's been mostly able to avoid significant injuries, numerous small ailments forced him to miss 90 games over the previous six seasons. The Chicago native has already dealt with thumb, shoulder and rib issues during the current campaign.

With Kyle Kuzma also out with an ankle injury, the Lakers may utilize rookie forward Davontae Cacok. The undrafted UNC-Wilmington product signed a two-way contract last week. Veteran forward Jared Dudley will likely remain involved as he has been in Kuzma's absence. Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee will also see more minutes in the frontcourt rotation.

The 24-3 Lakers are one of the league's top championship contenders and that's the team's main focus, so ultimately missing an occasional regular-season game won't be a major concern. The goal is making sure the Davis is 100 percent for the playoffs.