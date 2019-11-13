Genk Confirm Liverpool and Napoli 'Interested' in Sander Berge Transfer

MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool have some competition in the pursuit of midfielder Sander Berge after Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde revealed Napoli are also keen on the Norway international.

De Conde told Radio Punto Nuovo (h/t Football Italia):

"Napoli are interested in Sander, it's a possiblity. We also know that Liverpool are also interested and (Jurgen) Klopp, after the game at Anfield (in the Champions League), complimented him on his performance. There are clubs in Italy who are following Berge and Napoli could be one of them, but at this stage, there are no offers on the table. From next week, things could change.

"We haven't had any official contact with Napoli yet."

It's understandable the queue of suitors is growing for Berge, who continues to impress both domestically and in Europe. The 21-year-old thrived during Genk's recent 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

Berge's performance prompted Reds chief Jurgen Klopp to describe him as "a very interesting player" in a conversation with Norwegian newspaper VG (h/t the Daily Express' Stuart Ballard) The player responded by telling VG (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird), "It was a great moment."

Genk value their midfield talisman at £25 million, according to Bird. It's a fee sure to put him in the sights of many clubs, with Napoli also having firsthand experience of his talent.

The Serie A outfit also compete in Group E of the Champions League and went against Berge when they were held to a goalless draw in Belgium back in early October.

Berge's reputation is growing, but he has long been on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs. He was linked with Arsenal in 2017 and described by Frank Smith of Football Whispers as "a subtle but penetrative influence from the base of midfield."

The ability to dictate possession from deep and break up opposition attacks would make Berge a useful fit for Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti's squad has lost some of its strength and quality in the middle since Jorginho joined Chelsea in 2018.

Fabian Ruiz is a talented creator, but Napoli lack a truly combative presence at the heart of the engine room.

Ruiz has attracted interest from Manchester City and Barcelona, per the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. Their interest increases the need for Napoli to plot an eventual overhaul of midfield.

Part of the plan could involve securing Berge's signature along with Salzburg striker and fellow Norwegian Erling Haaland. The duo are set to be the subject of a Napoli bid worth €60 million, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Liverpool could try to beat the Naples side to any such deal, but the Reds don't have as big a need for Berge. Klopp's team is strong in midfield, where Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum thrive at the base.

With Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri able to play further forward, the leaders of the Premier League are more than well-enough stocked in the middle. So many options means Klopp can afford to let Napoli have a clear path to Berge.