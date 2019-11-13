Jeremy Lin Scores 28 Points as Beijing Ducks Lose to Shenzhen Aviators

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 06: Jeremy Lin #7 of Beijing Ducks in action during 2019/2020 CBA League - Beijing Ducks v Shandong West King at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on November 6, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin tasted defeat for the first time in his Chinese Basketball Association career Wednesday, as his Beijing Ducks fell 109-104 to the Shenzhen Aviators at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

Despite the loss, Lin still performed well with 28 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals.

The 6'3" guard entered Wednesday averaging over 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, and the former NBA star was once again the leading scorer for the Ducks.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a nine-year NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors that included a championship last season in Toronto.

Despite owning career averages of 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game and proving to be a quality bench player, Lin went unsigned during the NBA offseason.

As a result, the California native signed with Beijing of the CBA, and he has been one of the league's best players and biggest stars so far this season.

While Lin was productive again Wednesday, former Minnesota Timberwolves wing Shabazz Muhammad led all scorers with 35 points in the Shenzhen victory.

The loss dropped Beijing to 4-1 on the season, while Shenzhen won for the first time in five games this season.

Lin and the Ducks will look to get back on track Friday when they host the Jiangsu Dragons in Beijing.

