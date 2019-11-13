Manchester United's Victor Lindelof on Jose Mourinho: 'I Miss Him in Football'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has hailed Jose Mourinho as "one of the world's best coaches" and said he misses the Portuguese manager being involved in football.

Mourinho has not been in management since he was sacked by United last year after a poor start to the 2018-19 campaign:

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager's two-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford was largely disappointing.

He installed a drab brand of football at the club, and major signings like Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexis Sanchez and, to a certain extent, Romelu Lukaku were ineffective.

Mourinho did, though, sign Lindelof for United from Benfica for £31 million in 2017, and the Sweden international has formed a solid centre-back partnership with Harry Maguire in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old said he is indebted to Mourinho for giving him a chance at United and added he is keen to see him back in management, per Swedish outlet Aftonbladet (h/t James Westwood of Goal):

"He is, after all, one of the world’s best coaches and he is supposed to have a job at one of the biggest clubs. I miss him in football. He’s a great coach and a great person, whom I owe a great deal. It was he who gave me the chance here, who brought me into everything.

"I have all the respect in the world for him and appreciate everything he has said and done for me, from scolding to a hug. Even if I did not agree, at the time…he has very great charisma, you had great respect for him. He’s won everything. When he says something, you listen."

Mourinho has been linked with a number of jobs while he has been out of work. According to AS at the time, Real Madrid were interested in rehiring him earlier this year after they sacked Santiago Solari.

The Evening Standard also noted he has been tipped as a potential Bayern Munich boss since the recent departure of Niko Kovac:

Meanwhile, there has also been talk he could replace Unai Emery as Arsenal manager if the Spaniard is sacked.

Mourinho continues to have a deserved reputation as a winner.

Even at United, he won a League Cup and UEFA Europa League double in 2016-17 to add to his collection of trophies, which includes eight league titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues.

Given his reputation and experience, it seems inevitable Mourinho will be back in a top job before the season is over.