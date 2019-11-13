Emmanuel Petit: 'Great Leader' Steven Gerrard Could Replace Arsenal's Unai Emery

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2019

Rangers' English manager Steven Gerrard awiats kick off in the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7, 2019. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has suggested the club need a "great leader" like Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to replace manager Unai Emery. 

Petit spoke to Paddy Power (h/t Goal's James Westwood) after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

He said:

"The club needs a great leader now. Someone who can bring back the passion, someone respected by the players, someone who can fill the team with energy and the winning mentality.

"Steven Gerrard, for example, is like this.

"I want to see passion, emotion. Someone who, when he takes your hand, you can feel the electricity."

The Frenchman added his opinion that "most of the players have given up on Emery," so the Spaniard should be relieved of his duties at the Emirates Stadium.

The defeat to Leicester left Arsenal sixth in the Premier League after 12 games, eight points off the top four and nine behind the Foxes.

Petit's former Arsenal team-mate Ian Wright was among those who called for Emery to be moved on after the game:

Arsenal's numbers in attack under him don't make for good reading:

They don't in defence, either. Last season, the Gunners shipped 51 goals in the Premier League, the same as they conceded in Arsene Wenger's final campaign in charge.

Arsenal have already conceded 17 this season in 12 games, so they're on course to end the season with 54 goals against.

Former Blackburn and Celtic striker Chris Sutton suggested more patience is needed with Emery:

Reversing years of decline under Wenger was always going to be a sizeable and difficult undertaking for his replacement, but Emery has been in charge of Arsenal for 76 matches, and he's done little to convince he can turn things around.

Liverpool legend Gerrard's playing achievements would command respect among the players. He won two FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Cup in 17 years at Anfield, 12 of which he was captain.

However, he's only had a brief managerial career.

The 39-year-old joined Rangers in 2018 and guided them to second in the Scottish Premiership in his first season. The team collected eight more points than in the previous campaign, scored six more goals and conceded 23 fewer.

This season, his side are second to Celtic on goal difference, having scored one goal fewer than Neil Lennon's outfit.

It's a promising start to life as a coach for the former England international, but Arsenal need someone with a greater track record of success.

