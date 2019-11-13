7 Dream Scenarios If CM Punk Returns to Ring After Shocking WWE Appearance

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 featured some breaking news, like Paige and The Miz signing new contracts and Johnny Gargano being too injured to compete at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, but nothing tops the news of CM Punk's return.

As the show was coming to a close, Punk made a surprise entrance to his WWE entrance music, "The Cult of Personality" by Living Colour, and shocked the world by revealing he would be joining the show.

According to the @WWEOnFox Twitter account, Punk will be appearing periodically on the program as an analyst. He is technically employed by Fox, not WWE.

It has been nearly six years since he last appeared in a WWE ring at the 2014 Royal Rumble, and fans have not stopped clamoring for a return ever since.

The phrase you hear a lot in this business is "Never say never." A lot of people will tell you Punk is never going to wrestle another match for WWE, but those are the same people who said The Rock would never return from Hollywood and Bret Hart would never return to WWE after the Montreal Screwjob.

Since anything is possible, let's look at the best dream scenarios for Punk if he ever decided to lace up his boots again.