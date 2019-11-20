Warriors' Draymond Green Out vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks Because of Heel Injury

John Hefti/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will not play in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of right heel soreness, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Green, 29, has averaged 8.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals for the 3-12 Warriors, who are 15th in the Western Conference because many of their top players are sidelined with injuries.

Stephen Curry has been out since Oct. 30 with a broken left hand, and Klay Thompson has not taken the court since he tore his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

A left index finger injury kept Green out for five games from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, and a right ankle injury sidelined D'Angelo Russell for three games between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6. Russell is currently sidelined with a sprained right thumb.

Green was an integral part of the Warriors' dynasty from 2014 to 2019, which won five Western Conference titles and three NBA titles. The three-time All-Star has five All-Defensive nods, two All-NBA appearances and was the Association's 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year.

Green has proved to be one of the greatest second-round steals in NBA history after the Warriors took him 35th overall in the 2012 draft. He's paid dividends and then some, but the 2019-20 season appears to be a lost cause for the Warriors as they struggle without the Splash Brothers.