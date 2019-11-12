Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma Power Lakers Past Devin Booker, Suns

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers got back on the winning track with a 123-115 victory over the host Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday.

L.A.'s offense was fantastic all night.

The Lakers shot 53.7 percent from the field and made 10 of 25 three-pointers. They also dished 39 assists to just nine turnovers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each added double-doubles for a Lakers team that overcome an 11-of-21 free-throw shooting performance for the win. Davis led all scorers with 24 points.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 on 9-of-16 shooting in his best effort since coming back from a stress reaction in his left ankle on Nov. 1.

Six Suns scored in double digits, with Ricky Rubio and Devin Booker adding 21 apiece. Phoenix stayed in the game because of its three-point shooting, making 16 of 38.

Los Angeles, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, improved to a Western Conference-best 8-2. The Suns dropped to 6-4.

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 19 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 24 points, 12 rebounds

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 23 points

Suns PG Ricky Rubio: 21 points, 10 assists

Suns SG Devin Booker: 21 points, 9 assists

Suns C Aron Baynes: 20 points, 6 rebounds

What's Next?

The Lakers will begin a four-game homestand at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. The Suns will play the fifth game of their six-game homestand at 9 p.m. Thursday versus the Atlanta Hawks.

