Baker Mayfield Says Browns Fans Need to Be Quiet When Team Has Ball on Offense

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield wants the Cleveland Browns fans to help him out when the team is on offense.

The quarterback explained Tuesday that he needs quiet on critical downs:

Cleveland is known for having a raucous crowd, and it is one of nine teams that has filled at least 100 percent of its stadium for home games this year, per ESPN. Still, there is strategy involved when it comes to cheering on your team.

It's widely known that fans are expected to be loud when their defense is on the field and quiet when their offense is on the field. Mayfield called it "basic football."

The Browns were 0-3 at home to start the season until Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills. Though the squad is still just 3-6, perhaps the four more home games will help the team make a run toward the playoffs, assuming the fans do their part.