Report: Moise Kean's Agent Contacts AC Milan Ahead of Potential January Transfer

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Moise Kean's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly reached out to AC Milan to discuss a potential January move for the Everton striker.

According to Calciomercato's Apollo Heyes, Raiola is unhappy with the Toffees over the youngster's lack of playing time. Milan were interested in the 19-year-old in the summer, but Juventus opted to sell him to Everton instead.

The move hasn't worked out so far, with Kean starting just two Premier League matches. He was dropped from the squad completely for the win over Southampton because he was late for a team meeting, per the BBC.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones couldn't believe the decision:

Kean has yet to score since moving to England, falling well short of expectations early in his Everton career. He bagged six Serie A goals in 13 appearances for Juventus last season, despite only starting five matches.

The teenager is regarded as one of the top attacking talents in Europe, but there have been some questions over his mentality relating to his tardiness. He and AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo were dropped from the national team for being late during the Under-21 European Championship this summer

Squawka's Chris Smith analysed Kean's data and came to the conclusion Marco Silva is not using the talent properly by not letting him act as the main scoring threat in the centre of the pitch. In that role, he was most effective for Juventus, using his combination of athleticism, skill and vision:

It seems unlikely Everton would give up on the youngster just half a season after bringing him in, especially considering he was their marquee signing this summer. Sport Witness pointed at the strong relationship between Raiola and Everton director Marcel Brands, who should be able to hash things out before a split is considered.

Milan would present an odd destination for Kean, who needs playing time to develop and would find that just as hard to come by at the San Siro as he does at Goodison Park.

Krzysztof Piatek is Milan's top striker after scoring 22 Serie A goals during the last campaign, and summer signing Rafael Leao has been one of the highlights of their disappointing season so far.

The Rossoneri sit in 14th place in the Serie A standings and will likely be in the market for instant-impact reinforcements in January.