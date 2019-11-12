Ivan Rakitic 'Sad' at Barcelona Amid Transfer Rumours: 'They Took My Ball'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has said he feels "sad" at his current situation with the club, amid continued speculation he is set to leave the Camp Nou.

The Croatia international arrived at the Blaugrana in the summer of 2014 and has been a big hit for the team, helping them win the UEFA Champions League, four La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey on four occasions, too.

However, this season he has fallen out of favour under manager Ernesto Valverde and has made just one start in the 2019-20 season. The 31-year-old said it's difficult to not be playing regular football and that he feels as though he can still offer a lot, per Universo Valdano (h/t Omnisport via Yahoo):

"How can I enjoy it? It's like I've said many times, how does my little daughter feel when you take a toy from here? She feels sad. Well, I feel the same. They took my ball. I feel sad.

"I understand and respect the decisions of the coach or a club or whatever, but I think I've given a lot in these five years and I've been at my peak here. And what I want is to be able to continue enjoying, that is the most important thing for me. I enjoy playing. I'm 31 years old, I'm not 38, and I feel at my best."

It's the first season in which Rakitic has not been a regular for Barcelona, with Valverde clearly previously valuing his work on and off the ball.

Earlier in the campaign, the manager made it clear the player faced a fight for his spot in the side:

Per WhoScored.com, in Barcelona's successful previous La Liga season, the Croatian was their most prolific passer:

During the early years of his career at the Camp Nou, Rakitic was a force for Barcelona. He was able to carry the ball through phases of the field, find forwards with his incisive passing and, despite his elegance in possession, rarely shirked his defensive duties.

Over the last couple of campaigns, that influence has dwindled, with Valverde frequently using Rakitic in a wider position. It's not a role that has suited the Croatian, especially as he's seen some dynamism seep from his play.

As such, some Barcelona supporters have lost faith in him, including Rafael Hernandez of the Grup14 site:

Given his pedigree, quality and lack of minutes, it would be a shock if a transfer didn't materialise for Rakitic in January or at the end of the season. It's been reported that Italian champions Juventus have recently shown an interest in the playmaker, as well as Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Although he may be a little past his peak and clearly out of favour at Barcelona, there's clearly still a determination in Rakitic to play consistently. With a fresh club and new challenges, his career could easily be reignited.