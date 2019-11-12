Rusev on Lana and Lashley Feud; John Cena Talks WWE WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rusev Defends Storyline with Lana and Lashley

The love triangle storyline involving Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has received no shortage of criticism from WWE fans, but Rusev has a more positive outlook.

In an interview with Joe Brophy of The Sun, Rusev pointed out the fact that the angle has people talking and interested: "It's great. I think we are in the best storyline currently going on and the best storyline that's been around for years. It's getting a lot of views and a lot of eyes on it. Some people like it, some people love it, but at the end of the day, it's the hottest storyline going on."

The Bulgarian Brute has a point since the segment involving him, Lana and Lashley from Monday's Raw has far more YouTube views than any other video from the show with well over one million.

On Monday, Lana claimed she was pregnant with Rusev's baby, but it turned out to be a ruse, as she blindsided Rusev, which allowed Lashley to attack him and leave him laying in the middle of the ring.

It is anyone's guess where this angle will eventually go, but it does hearken back to the Attitude Era in many ways, even if it hasn't been a perfect storyline by any stretch of the imagination.

If people continue to tune in and go out of their way to see the segments, there is no reason for WWE to end the angle any time soon.

Cena Says He'll Attend WrestleMania 36

John Cena has been a fixture at WrestleMania since appearing at the event for the first time at WrestleMania 19, and he has no plans to miss The Showcase of The Immortals next year.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cena made it clear he has every intention of being at WrestleMania 36 and every WrestleMania beyond that for a long time to come:

"I never make the matches, I'm just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I'm becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it. I'm very eager to get back into a WWE ring soon.

"And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven't missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come."

While Cena did not have a match at WrestleMania 35 this year after losing to The Undertaker in an impromptu match the previous year, he did appear on the show by interrupting Elias' concert with a rap that called back to his Doctor of Thuganomics character.

The segment was well received by fans, but it certainly felt odd for WrestleMania to come and go without Cena having a match even though he is now only a part-time performer due to his commitments as a Hollywood actor.

Cena's comments suggest he would like to have a match this year, and there are plenty of intriguing potential opponents, but it seems likely that Cena will be in Tampa in some capacity even if a match doesn't materialize.

Lynch Not Focused on Universal Title

Intergender wrestling is arguably more popular than ever, and it has inevitably led to discussion regarding whether it will eventually become commonplace in WWE.

One would imagine that Raw women's champion Becky Lynch would lead the way for the women if that ever does happen, but in an interview with Sam Roberts of SiriusXM (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Lynch suggested that winning a men's title like the Universal Championship isn't on her radar:

"Here's the thing, I don't know if that's necessary because in my eyes this [Raw Women's title] is the top title in the company. Not in my eyes—hell, this is the top title in the company. I'm the one who defends it the most. I am the one who's made it the most and yeah, there's no doubt about it. This is the top title in the company."

It is difficult to argue with Lynch's stance since she is perhaps the most popular Superstar in WWE and main evented WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, meaning she and her title were put in the biggest spot.

While Lynch has been booked somewhat inconsistently since WrestleMania aside from a great feud with Sasha Banks that culminated in a memorable Hell in a Cell match, she is still one of the biggest parts of Raw on a weekly basis.

At Survivor Series, Lynch will be in a huge champion vs. champion vs. champion match against SmackDown women's champion Bayley and NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler.

That match has a chance to steal the show, and if it does, it will be yet another huge accomplishment on Lynch's already impressive resume.

Becoming the first woman in WWE history to win a world title would be a big deal as well, but Lynch is seemingly more focused on ensuring that the women's division is considered to be on equal footing with the men's division.

