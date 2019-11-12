Giants' Saquon Barkley Doesn't Agree with Load Management: 'It Won't Happen'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2019

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 27: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants on the bench prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley dispelled the notion he could sit out the remainder of what is a lost season for his team.

"The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me," Barkley said Tuesday, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "I do not agree with it. It won't happen."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Giants Bringing Back TE Scott Simonson

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Giants Bringing Back TE Scott Simonson

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    Could Nick Gates Be the Answer at Right Tackle for the Giants?

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Could Nick Gates Be the Answer at Right Tackle for the Giants?

    John Fennelly
    via Giants Wire

    Why Jerry Jeudy Makes Sense for the Giants

    Projected Draft Pick: No. 3 Pro Player Comp: Odell Beckham Jr, Cleveland Browns

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Why Jerry Jeudy Makes Sense for the Giants

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Waiver Must-Adds for Week 11

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Waiver Must-Adds for Week 11

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report