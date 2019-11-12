Giants' Saquon Barkley Doesn't Agree with Load Management: 'It Won't Happen'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley dispelled the notion he could sit out the remainder of what is a lost season for his team.

"The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me," Barkley said Tuesday, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "I do not agree with it. It won't happen."

