Euro 2020 Qualifying: November Odds, Dates, TV Schedule and Predictions

The last group-stage fixtures of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying process will take place during the upcoming international break, with 14 teams joining those already qualified over the course of the final two matchdays.

Belgium, Italy, Russia, Poland, Ukraine and Spain have already booked their spot by either winning their respective group or securing a top-two finish. By the end of the break, 20 of the 24 nations playing at Euro 2020 will be known, with the final four tickets going to the play-off winners.

Here is a look at the playing schedule and full odds for the final group-stage fixtures (Odds via Caesars unless stated otherwise. Matches will start at 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, unless stated otherwise).

November 14

Turkey 2-0 Iceland (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home -125 (bet $125 to win $100), draw +265, away +360)

Albania 4-0 Andorra (home -640, draw +620, away +2000)

Czech Republic 2-1 Kosovo (home -150, draw +295, away +410)

England 1-0 Montenegro (home -1800, draw +1200, away +4000)

France 3-0 Moldova (home -4500, draw +2000, away +4000)

Portugal 2-1 Lithuania (home -4500, draw +1600, away +5000)

Serbia 3-1 Luxembourg (home -680, draw +680, away +1800)

November 15

Armenia 0-1 Greece (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home +275, draw +265, away -105)

Finland 2-0 Liechtenstein (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home -2500, draw +1500, away +3000)

Norway 3-0 Faroe Islands (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home -2000, draw +1150, away +4500)

Bosnia 1-1 Italy (home +210, draw +265, away +120)

Denmark 5-0 Gibraltar (home -7500, draw +2500, away +4000)

Romania 2-0 Sweden (home +170, draw +240, away +160)

Spain 3-0 Malta (home -7500, draw +2500, away +4000)

Switzerland 2-1 Georgia (home -900, draw +750, away +3000)

November 16

Cyprus 2-1 Scotland (2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, home +205, draw +225, away +140)

Azerbaijan 1-1 Wales ((5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home +650, draw +310, away -210)

Russia 0-2 Belgium (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home +255, draw +275, away +100)

San Marino 0-3 Kazakhstan (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home +4500, draw +1400, away -2500)

Slovenia 2-1 Latvia (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home -1500, draw +1000, away +4000)

Austria 2-0 North Macedonia (home -400, draw +550, away +950)

Croatia 1-0 Slovakia (home -230, draw +365, away +640)

Germany 3-0 Belarus (home -2600, draw +1400, away +4400

Israel 1-1 Poland (home +180, draw +250, away +145)

Northern Ireland 1-1 Netherlands (home +730, draw +380, away -255)

November 17 (Odds hereafter from Oddschecker)

Luxembourg 0-1 Portugal (2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, home 60-1, draw 10-1, away 1-14)

Serbia 0-1 Ukraine (2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, home 11-10, draw 27-10, away 3-1)

Bulgaria 1-2 Czech Republic (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home 37-10, draw 3-1, away 4-5)

Kosovo 1-1 England (5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET, home 17-4, draw 31-10, away 7-10)

Albania 0-0 France (home 43-4, draw 79-17, away 4-13)

Andorra 0-3 Turkey (home 36-1, draw 15-2, 1-8)

Moldova 1-1 Iceland (home 81-10, draw 75-19, away 2-5)

November 18

Gibraltar 0-4 Switzerland (home 40-1, draw 18-1, away 1-41)

Greece 0-0 Finland (home 11-8, draw 52-21, away 23-10)

Italy 2-0 Armenia (home 3-14, draw 67-10, away 14-1)

Liechtenstein 1-3 Bosnia (home 37-1, draw 21-2, 1-10)

Malta 0-2 Norway (home 40-1, draw 10-1, away 1-16)

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Denmark (home 51-19, draw 22-9, away 22-19)

Spain 2-0 Romania (home 3-14, draw 13-2, away 17-1)

Sweden 4-0 Faroe Islands (home 1-20, draw 12-1, away 33-1)

November 19

Belgium 6-0 Cyprus (home 1-33, draw 16-1, away 33-1)

Germany 2-0 Northern Ireland (home 1-7, draw 13-2, away 18-1)

Latvia 0-2 Austria (home 22-1, draw 13-2, away 1-7)

Netherlands 4-1 Estonia (home 1-33, draw 16-1, away 33-1

North Macedonia 1-1 Israel (home 16-11, draw 5-2, away 7-4)

Poland 2-2 Slovenia (home 11-21, draw 18-5, away 53-10)

San Marino 1-4 Russia (home 90-1, draw 22-1, away 1-100)

Scotland 2-1 Kazakhstan (home 8-15, draw 16-5, away 5-1)

Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan (home 1-4, draw 19-4, away 12-1)

Wales 0-0 Hungary (home 19-20, draw 12-5, away 3-1).

Matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports via red button in the UK and ESPN and Univision in the United States. England's qualifiers will be broadcast on ITV in the UK.

Live-stream links: Sky Go, ITV Hub, WatchESPN, Univision NOW.

Several qualifying groups remain wide open heading into the final rounds of fixtures, including a tight Group D, where Switzerland are in real danger of not finishing in the top two.

Three teams are separated by just a single point, with Republic of Ireland and Denmark sharing the lead on 12 points. Both the Danes and Switzerland (11 points) have a match in hand on the Irish and a superior goal difference.

Ireland suffered a major blow ahead of their crucial contest against Denmark, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly pulling out of the squad:

Switzerland aren't the only top seed who face a major battle. Defending European champions Portugal have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign and find themselves just a single point ahead of Serbia in third place in Group B.

The Portuguese will face Lithuania and Luxembourg in their final two outings, knowing two wins against the minnows of the group will see them through to the play-offs. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has been troubled by recent knee problems, the defending champions should take care of business.

England have all but locked up Group A, sitting four points ahead of third-place Kosovo with two matches left for both sides, and the Netherlands and Germany hold the edge after a tough battle in Group C.

Northern Ireland pushed both European giants all the way through qualifying, but they enter the final international break down three points on both. They'll face both in their final two matches.

Sweden, Romania and Norway will battle it out for second place in Group F, where unbeaten Spain are already through, and Turkey and France have a four-point lead over Iceland in an entertaining Group H.

Belgium and Italy enter the final rounds of fixtures as the only teams with perfect records. The Azzurri will have two more tricky challenges to overcome in Bosnia and Armenia, while Belgium face their biggest hurdle yet, a visit to second-placed Russia.