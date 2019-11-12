Demarai Gray: Arsenal Were 'Playing Backwards' in Their EPL Loss to Leicester

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Leicester City forward Demarai Gray has said Arsenal were "playing backwards" in their 2-0 loss to the Foxes in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners were dominated for long spells of the match at the King Power Stadium, with goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison enough to condemn the visitors to a deserved defeat. It meant Arsenal went into the current international break on a run of five games without a win.

Speaking about the match, Gray, who was introduced into the game as a second-half substitute, said it struck him how Leicester's opponents were playing, per Metro:

"It was a nice win. It was a different kind of game. We had to be patient as they sat off us but we knew as long as we kept playing, we'd get the opportunities and Vards [Jamie Vardy] got us going.

"I said on the bench at the start of the game to JJ [James Justin], 'If you look at them, they're quite deep.' It's kind of a compliment as we've got a team like Arsenal playing backwards. We're a possession team, we keep the ball and keep it moving and, as I say, we had to grind them down and we did that in the end."

While Arsenal struggled to find a fluency in their attacking play, Leicester were able to cut the Gunners defence open on a couple of occasions to score:

Per Amy Lawrence of The Athletic, it's been a long time since the North London club got off to such a slow start to the campaign:

Arsenal boss Unai Emery chose to set his side up with a three-man defence for the first time in the Premier League this season and the tweak in setup backfired.

The Gunners were dominated down the flanks and failed to piece together attacking patterns of their own throughout the contest. Up top, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil were unable to have much of an influence on the contest.

Per Orbinho, in recent away matches, the Gunners have struggled to get their star forward involved in the game:

Arsenal writer Layth Yousif commented on the lack of defined style the team has under the guidance of Emery:

By contrast, Leicester are excelling with Brendan Rodgers at the helm. The Foxes—playing with a freedom and intensity that Arsenal fans have not seen for a long time from their own players—are in second place in the table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal are down in sixth, nine points back on Leicester and eight points behind Manchester City in fourth. The worry for Gunners supporters will be that if the Foxes have sensed clear vulnerabilities to exploit in their play, then others will do the same.