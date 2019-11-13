France vs. Moldova: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

France need three points against Moldova on Thursday to rubber-stamp their qualification for the UEFA 2020 European Championship next summer.

The world champions are in second in their group, trailing Turkey on goal difference. France have a four-point gap to Iceland in third and will know a win will be enough to secure a spot in the top two ahead of their trip to Albania on Sunday.

Les Bleus shouldn't have any issues at the Stade de France in Paris, with Moldova bottom of the group having taken just one point from their eight matches so far.

The game should be a chance for France's wealth of attacking talent to show off their abilities.

Date: Thursday, November 14

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds

France win (1/50)

Draw (20/1)

Moldova win (40/1)

Odds provided by Caesars.

Preview

France manager Didier Deschamps would have been disappointed with some of the team's performances in Group H, most notably in the two meetings with Turkey, in which they've dropped a total of five points. However, they are now within touching distance of qualification.

In their previous match they were held at home by Turkey, with Kaan Ayhan's goal cancelling out Olivier Giroud's opener:

While Deschamps' pragmatic approach was key to France winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018, the decision to field Corentin Tolisso, Blaise Matuidi and Moussa Sissoko in a home game raised eyebrows.

With that in mind, it's perhaps not surprising that Deschamps has been asked about attacking alternatives in the buildup to the game, including Karim Benzema and Dimitri Payet. French football writer Jeremy Smith can understand why the duo continue to be left out:

In attack, there are question marks over a number of players who have been key to the team during Deschamps' tenure.

Antoine Griezmann has long been the man to knit together France's play in the final third, but he's struggled since making a transfer from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in the summer.

So far, he's found it hard to link up with Blaugrana icon Lionel Messi:

Per B/R Football's Dean Jones, the Frenchman isn't being used in a position that suits him:

In addition, Giroud has fallen a long way down the pecking order at Chelsea. Frank Lampard has been rewarded for his faith in Tammy Abraham, with the youngster starting the campaign in red-hot form, while Michy Batshuayi has been the regular go-to option off the bench.

Deschamps said he's hoping the striker can find a way to get more minutes on the field:

The match should be routine for France regardless, as Moldova don't have the defensive talent to halt their opponents' attacking play. Deschamps will be hopeful those players who have been toiling at club level use the game as a chance to reestablish some confidence in front of goal.

With Kylian Mbappe back in the squad following his injury layoff earlier in the season, the French attacking play should have a refreshed edge to it. A long night is in store for Moldova as a result.

Prediction: France 5-0 Moldova