Portugal vs. Lithuania: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

Portugal are expected to take another step towards qualification for the UEFA 2020 European Championship on Thursday, when they host Lithuania.

With two games left to play in Group B, the Selecao know that back-to-back wins will be enough for them to finish in second place. Ukraine have comfortably been the strongest side in the pool and already earned top spot, with six wins from their seven games.

Portugal go into this encounter ahead of Serbia, who also have two games to play. The latter need the European champions to suffer a big upset on Thursday or in Sunday's meeting with Luxembourg to confirm their own progression.

Date: Thursday, November 14

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds

Portugal win (1/50)

Draw (16/1)

Lithuania win (50/1)

Odds provided by Caesars.

Preview

As is so often the case, the focus will be on star man and captain Cristiano Ronaldo heading into the game on Thursday.

The 34-year-old hasn't had the best of times at club level lately and has been substituted in his last two games for Juventus. According to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), after being taken off in Sunday's clash with AC Milan, the Juventus star left the stadium before the end of the game.

Per Premier Sports, the forward wasn't pleased to be taken off by manager Maurizio Sarri:

After his disappointing performance, former Juventus and Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello was critical of Ronaldo's dribbling ability:

Speaking after the game, Sarri said Ronaldo is "not in the best condition" at the moment, although he still appears set to feature in the upcoming matches for Portugal.

In the last international break, Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal in the 2-1 loss to Ukraine and made it an incredible 95 strikes for his country. Given the calibre of opposition the Selecao are playing in the coming days, you wouldn't bet against him bringing up his century during the current break.

After all, when Portugal played in Lithuania, he was able to notch four goals:

Per sports statistician Mohandas Menon, Ronaldo still has ground to make up on the all-time record goalscorer in international football:

While they will still surely qualify, given the quality in the squad, overall it's been a disappointing campaign for Portugal to this point.

Santos is blessed with some of the best attacking players in the game, although he's not been able to get Portugal's many creative stars in the team and functioning simultaneously.

Per Portuguese football writer Tom Kundert, the squad is stacked full of options in the final third, although has been hit with a couple of defensive injuries in the buildup to this important set of matches:

Lithuania have been the weakest team in Group B, with just one point in the entire campaign. It means they will be happy to avoid a hiding when they travel to Portugal on Thursday.

After a frustrating spell with his club in recent weeks, you sense Ronaldo may be ready to take some anger out on the minnows in this fixture and the scoreline may look lopsided by the end of the match as a result.

Prediction: Portugal 5-0 Lithuania