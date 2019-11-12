Rodrygo Happy with Real Madrid Start, Says 'If I Can, I'll Stay Here for Good'

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes is delighted with his start to life at the club and hopes to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu long term.

The 18-year-old arrived in the summer in a €45 million move from Santos.

Per AS' Fernando Kallas, Rodrygo said:

"I'm really happy with the way I've started at Real Madrid. It couldn't have gone better. Everything has gone really well.

"Things have moved even quicker than I expected, and hopefully I can continue in this vein.

"I haven't really had much adapting to do, because the Brazilians who were already here have given me all the support you need when you go to another country.

"And Madrid...I love Madrid! The climate, the way of life...it reminds me a bit of Sao Paulo. If I can, I'll stay here for good."

The winger has made six first-team appearances for Los Blancos, starting four of them and playing a total of 370 minutes. He has offered an impressive return of five goals and one assist in that time.

Three of those goals and the assist came in Real's 6-0 UEFA Champions League win over Galatasaray.

Rodrygo angled a low effort into the bottom corner to give Madrid the lead after four minutes, and three minutes later he headed home a second.

He then picked out Karim Benzema for the first of his two goals on the night before rounding out the scoring in added time when Benzema returned the favour (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

His efforts earned him a spot in the history books:

The youngster was an unused substitute in Real's 4-0 win at Eibar on Saturday, but Tom Allnutt of the Agence France-Presse thinks he could form a potent attacking lineup alongside Benzema and Eden Hazard:

Rodrygo's form has earned him his first call-up to Brazil's senior side, and he could make his debut against Argentina on Friday or South Korea next Tuesday.

Typically, there's a great deal of competition for attacking places with the Selecao, Neymar and David Neres aren't in the squad due to injury, while Everton has remained with Gremio to help them at a key time in their campaign.

As such, it would come as little surprise if Rodrygo gets on the pitch at some point if not handed a start by manager Tite.

It's still early in his Real Madrid career and his development, but he'll be a valuable asset for club and country if he can build on his exciting start.