Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay Withdraw from Scotland Squad for Euro Qualifiers

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Manchester United's Scott McTominay have both withdrawn from Scotland's squad for their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Per BBC Sport, Scotland captain Robertson, who played 90 minutes for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday, will not travel to Cyprus for Saturday's Group I match, but he will stay with the squad in the build-up.

McTominay, meanwhile, has looked a doubt for Scotland's double-header since injuring himself at Old Trafford late in United's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday:

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained after the victory what had happened to the in-form midfielder, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News:

"He went over on his ankle, it's a painful one sometimes that's. ... I've had one, I was out for eight weeks, but then again sometimes you have one and you're back in two weeks. I don't know, he's in for a scan tomorrow and then we'll have to see, with the ice there. But it looked painful, Scotty's not one for rolling around."

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has also pulled out of the squad.

Steve Clarke's Scotland side cannot qualify for Euro 2020 even if they win both their matches in the coming week.

A perfect return of six points against Cyprus and Kazakhstan would only move them onto 15 points in Group I, and Belgium and Russia already have 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Clarke will want two good performances, though, to finish off the campaign, which has largely been a disappointment.

Scotland have lost four of their last five matches in qualifying, with their only win of that run coming against San Marino in October.

The absence of Robertson, McTominay and Fraser will impact Scotland's chances of beating Cyprus and Kazakhstan given their importance to the team.

But it will potentially give Clarke a chance to experiment with his squad ahead of Scotland's play-off semi-final in March, which they have qualified for after topping their group in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.