England vs. Montenegro: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

England will be expected to secure their place at the UEFA 2020 European Championship on Thursday, when they welcome Montenegro to Wembley for their penultimate Group A game.

The Three Lions know three points will be enough to book their place at the tournament, and after winning the previous meeting between the teams 5-1, they are anticipated to tot up a similarly heavy scoreline in front of their own supporters.

Preparations for the game haven't been perfect, though, with Raheem Sterling dropped for the fixture after an altercation with team-mate Joe Gomez.

Date: Thursday, November 14

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV 1 (UK),

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds

England win (1/20)

Draw (12/1)

Montenegro win (42/1)

Odds provided by Caesars.

During the previous international break, what had appeared to be a straightforward qualifying campaign for England was dealt a minor setback after they were beaten by the Czech Republic. However, it shouldn't have any real impact on their qualification.

Preparations for this encounter have not been ideal for manager Gareth Southgate nevertheless, with star man Sterling not considered after his tussle with Gomez.

The England manager confirmed the flashpoint was a continuation of the pair's tangle in the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday:

Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian said he doesn't see the incident as a big deal:

Sterling's absence will likely open the door for Jadon Sancho to feature, although he has also had a rough buildup to the game. The winger was substituted in the first half of his team's loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday, with his manager Lucien Favre deeming his performance "not good enough."

Marcus Rashford will also likely get a chance in attack alongside skipper Harry Kane, and he can reflect on some strong displays for Manchester United coming into the international double-header.

The forward was on the scoresheet again on Sunday, as the Red Devils were 3-1 winners over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Rashford has responded well to being dropped by Southgate earlier in the campaign:

Elsewhere in the side, the manager will have a number of big decisions to make in regards to selection. In defence, it feels positions are up for grabs after poor displays against the Czech Republic and Kosovo recently; Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori will be pushing for a start after failing to make in the last international break.

The Three Lions will play their 1,000th game. Kane said he feels privileged to be part of the occasion:

Montenegro have yet to win a game in Group A, and as such their qualifying hopes are long over. They will at least be looking to finish their campaign with a positive performance at one of the most iconic football venues in the world.

But even without Sterling, England will have too much for their opponents, with the likes of Kane, Rashford and Sancho sure to be too hot to handle. It means Southgate's side should saunter to victory before they finish their group stage off in Kosovo on Sunday.

Prediction: England 4-0 Montenegro